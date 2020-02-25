Hate mongers should be removed: Manoj Tiwari hits Kapil Mishra

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari believes that communally charged speeches cost the Bharatiya Janata Party the Delhi elections.

According to Indian Express, holding a host of factors responsible for the BJP’s poll rout in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari noted that key among them were controversial statements given by party leaders like Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Prakash Javadekar and Yogi Adityanath.

Saying that the party had to face losses due to that, Tiwari said, “We condemned that speech then as well as today.”

Suggesting penalty to whichever politician gives hate speech for their actions, the BJP MP said even if it is party colleague Kapil Mishra who chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (shoot the traitors)” at a pro-CAA rally in December.

India Today quoted Tiwari, “I want those who make such hate speeches to be permanently removed. Let us start a system where people who give hate speeches lose their legal right (to fight polls). And if such a system is put in place, I, as an individual and not as party president, will support it. And everyone should be inspected…”