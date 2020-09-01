Hate preacher Abu Hamza sues US for cruel prison conditions

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 1st September 2020 2:39 pm IST
Hate preacher Abu Hamza sues US for cruel prison conditions

United States: Hate preacher Abu Hamza reportedly sued the US authorities over ‘cruel’ conditions in the prison he is currently jailed in. Hamza was previously jailed in the UK for inciting violence and was extradited to New York after an eight-year legal battle. He is currently serving a life sentence in the US for terrorism offences.

The former imam of Finsbury Park mosque in North London has complained of inhuman treatment at the prison where he was jailed, reports The Times.

In a civil lawsuit filed against William Barr, the US attorney general, Hamza claimed that he had to tear food packages open with his rotting teeth. The 62-year-old complainant has no forearms and is blind in one eye.

READ:  US, Israel and UAE'S joint accord towards 'prosperous Middle East'

He also claimed that he had been deprived of sunlight in his isolated cell and is suffering from “stress and anxiety” after being denied family visits since 2012.

Hamza was convicted in 2014 of facilitating satellite communications between kidnappers during a 1998 attack that killed four tourists in Yemen. Since 2012 he has been incarcerated inside ADX Florence, Rocky Mountains prison.

Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close