Hate preacher Abu Hamza sues US for cruel prison conditions

United States: Hate preacher Abu Hamza reportedly sued the US authorities over ‘cruel’ conditions in the prison he is currently jailed in. Hamza was previously jailed in the UK for inciting violence and was extradited to New York after an eight-year legal battle. He is currently serving a life sentence in the US for terrorism offences.

The former imam of Finsbury Park mosque in North London has complained of inhuman treatment at the prison where he was jailed, reports The Times.

In a civil lawsuit filed against William Barr, the US attorney general, Hamza claimed that he had to tear food packages open with his rotting teeth. The 62-year-old complainant has no forearms and is blind in one eye.

He also claimed that he had been deprived of sunlight in his isolated cell and is suffering from “stress and anxiety” after being denied family visits since 2012.

Hamza was convicted in 2014 of facilitating satellite communications between kidnappers during a 1998 attack that killed four tourists in Yemen. Since 2012 he has been incarcerated inside ADX Florence, Rocky Mountains prison.