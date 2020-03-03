‘Hatemonger’ Kapil Mishra gets Y plus security

A+ A-

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, accused of instigating violence in northeast Delhi, has been provided with Y+ category security owing to a threat to his life.

After assessing the threat perception to his life, the saffron party leader has been provided with 24×7 security — which entitles him to six security personnel round-the-clock to guard him in and outside the city.

Mr. Mishra, tweeted on Sunday (March 1) morning, that he was receiving threats to his life on the phone, Whatsapp and email, both from India and abroad. He also tweeted that he does not fear the hate campaign launched against him.

Mr. Mishra has been provided with two personal security officers (PSOs) who will remain with him round-the-clock. Besides this, there are four more security personnel to ensure his safety.

“As per the security protocols, one of the PSO’s will be armed with an automatic rifle, while the others will be carrying pistols,” said a source. As per the Union home ministry’s guidelines, security cover is divided into four categories — Z-plus (highest level), Z, Y, and X.

The Opposition has sought FIRs against Kapil Mishra and other BJP leaders for hate-mongering during the Delhi election campaign and ahead of the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

However, MHA sources said Kapil Mishra has been given Y+ category security by Delhi Police but the Ministry of Home Affairs, to whom Delhi police reports, has no knowledge of the decision. Sources say the threat may have been assessed locally by Delhi Police