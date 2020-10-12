Hathras victim’s family reaches Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 12 : The family of the Hathras victim reached Lucknow around noon on Monday, almost two hours ahead of their hearing in the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The family has been put up at the Uttarakhand Bhawan which is located close to the high court.

A strong police presence was visible at the Uttarakhand Bhawan, as well as the high court.

Media persons, in particular, were denied entry.

The family of the Hathras victim have been summoned by the court to record their statements. The court had taken suo moto cognizance of the incident on October 1.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Awasthi, DGP H.C. Awasthi, ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar, Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxar and Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal have also been summoned for the hearing that will take place at 2.30 p.m.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.