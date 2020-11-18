Have low-key Christmas celebrations this year: Goa Archbishop

Panaji, Nov 18 : The Covid-19 pandemic may impact the glitter and pomp involved in Christmas festivities in the coastal state, with Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao urging local parishes to hold more low-key celebrations during the festive season.

“This time because of the Covid pandemic, these events are going to have a different shape, a different flavour.

“This year, however, such a celebration will not be possible, due to the unprecedented situation in which we all are because of the pandemic. In fact the situation calls to do things just the opposite way, by avoiding occasions for the physical convergence of many,” Ferrao said in a circular issued to all parishes in the state.

“Avoid too many lights and decorations; the money could, instead, be channelled towards the needy. Think of moving from external illumination to lighting the lives of people! Small sacrifices to be made in the family. Savings (in cash or kind) to be given to the poor and the underprivileged in the parish,” the circular also said.

Nearly 26 per cent of the state’s population is Catholic. Conventionally, traditional Christmas and New Year celebrations in Goa coincide with peak tourist traffic to the state.

