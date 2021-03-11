Havells to cover Covid vaccination cost for employees

New Delhi, March 11 : Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) major Havells India on Thursday announced that it will cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all its direct and indirect employees.

Accordingly, the company’s vaccination programme will be conducted through a process of reimbursement.

“As we continue to navigate the pandemic, for us at Havells, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our people. We are pleased to share that all employees of Havells – direct and indirect – will be reimbursed with the Covid-19 vaccination cost for both the doses under government guidelines,” said V. Krishnan, CHRO, Havells.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.