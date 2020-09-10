HC adjourns Degree, PG online exams case to Sept 15

By SM Bilal Published: 10th September 2020 5:52 pm IST

Hyderabad: The High Court today heard a case on conducting of online examinations for degree and post graduate final semester amid Corona pandemic.

The petitioner said that the hostels are closed for quite some time due to Corona pandemic in the state. It is not possible for the students to attend examinations in various centers which can be done online he said.

Keeping this in view the petitioner appealed to the court to direct the state government to conduct online examinations for these two courses. On this the court asked the government counsel B S Prasad about the same.

The court also sought to know whether the government can conduct online exams for the degree and PG courses as that of EAMCET.

The court further asked whether supplementary students will be considered as regulars after qualifying the same. On this counsel Prasad said to the court that he will contact with the government and officials and inform.


Later the court adjourned the case to September

