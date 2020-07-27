HC anguish over Govt’s failure to implement its orders

Hyderabad: While dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigation (PILs) filed against exorbitant fee being charged private hospitals for extending COVID-19 treatment, a division bench of the Telangana high court headed by the Chief Justice of the state on Monday posted the PILs to tomorrow since the advocate general was held up before another court.

The Chief Secretary of the State was earlier directed to appear before the court in another batch of PILs filed on COVID-19 tests and related issues. During the course of the arguments of the cases, the division bench expressed its displeasure over the failure of the state government to implement its earlier orders on the COVID-19 issue by the authorities concerned. It said that it was unfortunate that its orders were not being implemented by the state government. It asked the state government to mention the reasons for its failure to implant its orders given since June 8,2020.

The bench also expressed its disappointment over the revised health bulletin. The bench directed the state to place the Central government guidelines that rein in private hospitals on Tuesday.