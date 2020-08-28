HC asks CP Hyderabad to consider plea for taking out Alams

By SM Bilal Published: 29th August 2020 12:04 am IST

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Friday disposed a writ petition seeking a direction to Police Commissioner Hyderabad to accord permission to take out Alam on 10th of Muharrm.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, today directed the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city to dispose the representation filed by Anjuman-E-Alavi Shia Imamia Uthna Ashari Akbari, petitioner before the court and Disposed of the Writ Petition.

Order extract

” Since the Petitioner’s representation is pending before the CP Hyderabad since 22nd August, this Court is of the considered view that the application of the petitioner deserves to be considered, strictly in terms of the MHA guidelines dated 29-7-2020 and also the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in Puri Jagannath case, before 30th August, 2020″. Judge said.

P. Venugopal, Senior Counsel appeared for the petitioner and informed the Judge that he is not insisting for Elephant nor a Procession, but he only sought permission to permit 12 persons to carry the 12 Alams in a DCM vehicle, which is a custom for the last 400 years.

The Supreme Court has rejected the Muharrum procession with Elephant and there is no utterance of Alams in the writ petition (civil) before the Supreme Court.

Harender Prasad, Spl.Govt. Pleader, attached to the AG office informed the Judge that the Supreme Court has already rejected permission for Muharram procession and further apprised the Court about the MHA guidelines dated 29-7-2020, which are in force till 31-8-2020,

which clearly say that there should not be any public gatherings, political or religious etc., till 31st August, 2020. He also informed the Judge that there are 50000 Covid 19 cases reported in GHMC area.

