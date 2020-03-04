HC dismisses plea on compensation announced by Delhi govt

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the compensation announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the victims of the Delhi violence without identifying the affected persons. It was “arbitrary” and “unreasonable”, said the petition.

A Division Bench of the High Court presided by Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar while dismissing the petition said, “The aforesaid is a policy decision and we would be extremely slow in interfering with the same….we see no reason to entertain this petition.”

The plea filed by Nand Kishore Garg through advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, sought court’s direction to strike down the compensation order to all the riot victims.

It also sought the court’s directions for laying down of comprehensive guidelines in respect of width and length of space of the government advertisements to prevent the misuse of public money. It could be published like other government notifications, it said.

The plea also requested the court to direct the government to re-notify the fresh announcement/notification by incorporating mandatory conditions of identification of the real riot victims before releasing the compensation.

It sought for direction for regulation of ex-gratia compensation, which should be proportionate to the loss of life and social standing to the deceased.

The petition also sought restoration, rehabilitation and re-construction of damaged educational institutions and religious places, irrespective of the communities in a time bound manner as not to hamper the forthcoming academic session.