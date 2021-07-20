HC expressed displeasure over bad condition of roads in GHMC

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court today expressed displeasure at the GHMC and authorities concerned on the bad condition of the roads in the city. Why does the GHMC or other authorities take decades’ long time to repair the roads, the court asked.

When the people are losing their lives on the bad roads, what plan is being implemented by the GHMC, the court retorted. The court literally pulled up the officials on the negligence of laying roads and giving patches which are badly hit in the rains. During the rainy season no special care is being taken to address the problems early, the court observed.

In the case of a retired person Gangadhar Tilak with his wife is taking up road works by spending his own pension money. On this and the bad roads the court asked to clarify in two weeks of time. The court took serious exception to the GHMC on the worse condition of the city roads. The court pulled up the GHMC and other officials for negligence.

The GHMC officials submitted a report to the court about the road works taken up. They informed that out of 9013 km roads laid cement roads in more than 6000 km roads. However the court was not satisfied and sought to know why there are many bad roads in the city.

The court expressed displeasure at the officials for failing to give patches, fine-tuning the roads to suit the rainy season needs