HC expresses anguish over COVID-19 situation in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Monday has expressed outrage over the COVID-19 situation in the state . The court said this was the last chance for the government to implement the court orders forthwith.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy asked not to test their patience. The court also warned that stern action would be taken if the orders were not carried out in true spirit.

The government shall provide all the critical details about the COVID-19 cases in GHMC and other parts of state too in the Health Bulletin.

The High court further directed the Chief Secretary, , the Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical Health, Principal secretary Municipal administration and Commissioner GHMC to appear before the court on next hearing on July 28.

The court in its direction asked the Health Department to display all the details on its website since its the constitution right of the public to know the details.

The High Court directed the collectors to disclose corona cases of their respective districts. It also directed the disclosure of details of examinations conducted for primary contacts and details of rapid antigen test centers. Ordered to see to it that more people do not attend weddings and funerals. The number set up for complaints should be given wide publicity.

The Court had earlier made strong remarks that the state government had left the people in the lurch. The court questioned the government on why it should not take action against the officials who did not comply the court orders. The court also questioned the authorities to explain why the case should not be booked for dereliction of duties and officers to be suspended. Expressed deep dissatisfaction that not a single judgment had been enforced despite repeated orders.