HC extends stay on non agriculture property registrations on Dharani portal

Hyderabad: The Telangana a High Court today extended the stay on the registration of non agriculture properties on the controversial Dharani portal till June 21st of this year .

A division bench of the court passed these orders while dealing with a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) filed on the issue.

The division bench observed that a total of 7 PILs were filed on the issue and added that there was no need to hear all the petitions.

It said that it would only hear two PILs on the issue. It disposed off the remaining five petitions in the issue. During the course of arguments, the advocate general of the state told the HC that a cabinet sub committee was looking into the problems that cropped up on the dharani portal.

He sought time from the high court to present the stand of the state government on the issue