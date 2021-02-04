HC hears case on free seats to poor students

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Published: 4th February 2021 8:24 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today heard a case filed seeking free seats to poor students in preprimary and first class schools. The Petition was filed alleging that the 25 percent seats to the poor students was not being implemented in the state.

The state government told the HC that the same court of the undivided state had given a stay on the issue. Responding to this the HC asked the state as to why it didn’t challenge the stay order.

It asked the state government if the stay was still in force .it also asked the state government if it would implement GO no 44 in the state. It asked the state government to find out about the its stand on the issue before June 13 of this year.

