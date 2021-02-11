HC imposes fine of Rs 10,000 on Rangareddy Collector, revenue authorities

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 11th February 2021 2:28 pm IST
HC flags civic officials’ power to raze buildings without notice
Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs.10, 000 on Principal Secretary Revenue, Rangareddy Collector and Mandal revenue authorities for their failure to submit an affidavit in a property case.

The Court has directed the officials to deposit the penalty amount within four weeks with State Legal Services Authorities.

The High Court is miffed over the non submission of affidavit since last five years in a land grabbing case. 

A division bench of High Court consists of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition submitted by D Bhaskar, a resident of Saroornagar, in 2016 complaining against the illegal occupation of 12 acres and 18 Gunthas of government lands under Survey numbers 143, 151 and 160.

The HC said that the authorities concerned have not submitted the affidavit in the case even after the lapse of five years. 

The petitioner had appealed to the HC to issue instructions to the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of the aforesaid lands to end its illegal occupation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 11th February 2021 2:28 pm IST
Back to top button