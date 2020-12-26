HC instruction to Shamshabad MC to probe illegal building construction

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court had instructed Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner yesterday to conduct an inquiry in Survey No.208 to find out whether or not any illegal building construction is going on there.

The HC Bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singhhauhan and Justice B Jason Reddy instructed the Commissioner to submit a report in this matter till January 4, 2021.

Instruction issued in connection with PIL

This instruction was issued in connection with Public Interest Litigation filed by G J Pal of India Fellowship Society. The Petitioner had alleged in his petition that the Municipal officials were aware of the ongoing illegal building construction activity in the area but still they did not take any action.

“Two people are carrying out building construction work in Shamshabad Town on 5.12 acres of Public land. The Municipal officials know whether any construction is legal or illegal when someone seeks permission for the same”, the petitioner said.

“If any building is being constructed without seeking permission, it is outright illegal and the municipal officials must be aware about such illegal construction work”, Pal said.

Allegation

“We have met the Municipal officials on November 6 and informed them about the illegal construction activity but they have not yet taken any action in this regard. This is in violation of the Telangana Municipal Act 2019 and sought action against both the person involved in this illegal construction”, the Petitioner said.

The HC had also issued notices to the Principal Secretary of Municipal Department and Shamshabad Municipal Commissioner along with both the persons named in the petition.