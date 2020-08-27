HC seeks assurance to take out Alam on 10th Muharram

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State Government to file an affidavit in connection with a petition seeking directions to take out Alam on the occasion of 10th of Muharram.After hearing the arguments of Senior lawyer P Venugopal representing

Anjuman-E-Alavi Akhbari, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili has asked the

petitioners and the Government to file their affidavits.

The counsel contended that the taking out Alam from Bibi-Ka-Alawa on theday of Youm-E-Ashura is very old customary and keeping view of the

Supreme court’s judgement according conditional permission for Puri

Jagganath Yatra during the pandemic condition may be considered.

He made it clear that irrespective of granting permission to a procession, the court may allow the Alambardar (The person who carry Alam) along with a group of 10 persons to take out Alam from Bibi-Ka-Alawa to Masjid-E-Ilahi at Chaderghat on 10th day of Muharram.

The Bibi Ka Alam is studded with precious diamonds and jewellery; hence police security may also be provided to Alambardar. The court questioned the council as to how can the organizers satisfy the court that conditional directions will comply in true spirit. It has been observed in the past that despite passing conditional directives, they were violated. “How many crores you are going to deposit towards the security for abiding conditions,” said Judge.

The Government pleader, however, opposed the petition by citing a Supremecourt’s order passed on August 25, declining permission for a Muharram procession in 28 states. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 28.