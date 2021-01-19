HC seeks response on plea for more compensation to riot-affected

New Delhi, Jan 19 : The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the central and Delhi governments on a plea for hike in compensation to victims of riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020.

Justice Prathiba M Singh directed the Centre and AAP government to file their responses within four weeks on a petition by the riot victims to demand that interim relief to them be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on April 9.

The violence ensued after clashes between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the protesters in February last year, leaving at least 53 persons dead and 748 others injured.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had promised to give compensation up to Rs ten lakh in cases of death, Rs five lakh for permanent incapacitation, Rs two lakh for serious injuries, Rs 20,000 for minor injuries, and Rs 5,000 for loss of animals.

The city government had also promised Rs five lakh for complete damage to residential units, Rs 2.5 lakh in case of substantial damage and Rs five lakh in case of uninsured commercial units.

— IANS

