HC stays Telangana secretariat building demolition work

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the ongoing demolition of old Telangana secretariat buildings. While hearing a PIL filed by Professor PL Vishweshwara Rao, the court directed the authorities to stop the demolition work forthwith till Monday.

The petitioner contended that in the ongoing demolition work the Government is violating the COVID-19 norms and causing air pollution in Hyderabad.

Professor PL Vishweshwara Rao in his PIL informed court that laws of Municipality solid waste management are also being violated and demolition work is in progress which is contrary to the laws.

On hearing the arguments on PIL, a bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijay Sen Reddy directed the Government to halt the demolition work till further orders and posted the matter on Monday for further hearing.