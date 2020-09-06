HCL well-positioned to capture digital opportunities: CEO

New Delhi, Sep 6 : With digital transformation gaining momentum across industries, HCL Technologies’ CEO C Vijayakumar has said that the company is well positioned to capture the upcoming opportunities.

In his message to the shareholders in the company’s Annual Report, he said that future prospects for the broad-based technology companies like HCL are stable and bright.

Noting that a number of opportunities are playing out in the market, Vijayakumar said that digital transformation is being significantly accelerated across industries and digital programmes planned for completion in two to three years are now expected to close in a matter of months.

“While momentum sectors such as Life Sciences and Healthcare, Online Grocery Distribution, Telecom and Tech continue to create strong demand, we are also seeing impacted sectors like Retail, Auto, Travel, Hospitality etc starting work on redefining customer engagement to ‘zero-touch’ interactions by leveraging conversational AI, analytics, and digital innovations. We believe we are well-positioned to capture these opportunities,” Vijayakumar said.

He said that the company is well-positioned to grasp the opportunities not only because it is a technology company with a very strong portfolio of relevant capabilities, but also because “more importantly we have in our driving seat our employees, our ‘ideapreneurs’, as we call them, who always think ahead of the curve, who are not afraid to place future bets, and who are boldly reimagining the enterprise of tomorrow, today”.

The CEO said that as the HCL Technologies closed the books for FY20, it emerged as the fastest- growing large technology company for the fourth consecutive year with revenue and net income growth of 17.0 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively.

This momentum was led by the company’s “superior organic growth” and acceleration of its Mode 2 and Mode 3 revenue, that is, revenue involving next-generation technologies such as digital and analytics, IoT, cloud native and cybersecurity, as well as new IPs and products which helped deliver strong double-digit growth across all segments, geographies and verticals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.