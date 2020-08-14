HCU decides to promote all students without exams

By Sruthi Vibhavari Updated: 14th August 2020 5:33 pm IST
University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the academic delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has taken a crucial decision to pass all its students without conducting any exams. Students of HCU across different courses and years will be promoted without taking their semester exams.

The varsity on Thursday discussed issues like promoting current students to next semester, conducting national entrance test, etc. based on the proposals of the committee headed by Prof. Vinod, Chairman of the Variety Task Force Committee.

READ:  Mobile COVID-19 testing vans operating in Sabzi mandi, Karwan

The university will grade the students based on the results of the last semester and the internal assessment results. Vice-Chancellor P Apparao directed the examinations branch to upload the grades on the university website by August 17. After the results are announced, the students can register for the next semester on the university’s E-Governance portal.

Besides, the HCU National Entrance Examination is likely to be held in the first week of October.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close