HCU decides to promote all students without exams

Hyderabad: In view of the academic delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has taken a crucial decision to pass all its students without conducting any exams. Students of HCU across different courses and years will be promoted without taking their semester exams.

The varsity on Thursday discussed issues like promoting current students to next semester, conducting national entrance test, etc. based on the proposals of the committee headed by Prof. Vinod, Chairman of the Variety Task Force Committee.

The university will grade the students based on the results of the last semester and the internal assessment results. Vice-Chancellor P Apparao directed the examinations branch to upload the grades on the university website by August 17. After the results are announced, the students can register for the next semester on the university’s E-Governance portal.

Besides, the HCU National Entrance Examination is likely to be held in the first week of October.