HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospital to join hands for health care

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: HDFC Bank and Apollo hospitals join hands through which its customers can avail loans up to Rs 40 lakh for medical bills at Apollo hospitals.

Apollo hospital had launched ‘The Healthy life Programme’ earlier this year to take care of multiple diseases and ailments. This programme is created exclusively for HDFC Bank customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at no cost on Apollo 24|7 along with several benefits.

Apollo Executive Vice-Chairperson Shobana Kamineni stated that HDFC Bank has 65 million customers who can take advantage of this facility. She stressed that while availing health insurance is necessary, it does not cover all the aspects despite providing cashless facilities, and hence, such a tie-up will help.

“It is like a mini health mission, that will revolutionise access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen. They can get medical services at a place and time of their choice. We got inspired by the prime minister’s clarion call on Independence Day to provide healthcare services for all through the National Digital Health Mission. I am pleased and proud to launch this,” said Aditya Puri, Managing Director HDFC Bank.