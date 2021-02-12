HDFC shares hit new high, market cap crosses Rs 5 lakh cr

Mumbai, Feb 12 : Shares of HDFC touched a record high on Friday, taking its market capitalisation to over the Rs 5 lakh crore mark.

Its shares on the BSE touched a new high of Rs 2,808.75.

Around 1.10 pm, HDFC’s shares were at Rs 2,798, higher by Rs 39.35 or 1.43 per cent from its previous close.

Its market capitalisation was at Rs 5.03 lakh crore.

On Friday, in a regulatory filing, the company said: “The Allotment Committee of the Corporation at its meeting held today approved allotment of 17,36,497 equity shares of Rs 2 each under distinctive numbers 1800195903 to 1801932399 pursuant to exercise of stock options by certain director and employees of the corporation.”

After the above allotment, the paid-up share capital of the corporation is over Rs 360.38 crore consisting of 180.19 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each, it added.

