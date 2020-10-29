He is PM, he can speak anything: Tejashwi Yadav

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 29th October 2020 12:02 pm IST
Patna: A day after Prime minister Narendra Modi’s “Yuvraaj (Prince) of Jungle Raj” jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandan’s chief ministerial candidate on Thursday said that he should have spoken about the issues of hunger and unemployment in Bihar, rather than making personal attacks.

“He is the Prime Minister of the country, he can speak anything. I do not want to comment on this, but if he had come to Bihar, he should have spoken on the special package for the state, unemployment, and hunger. People were expecting he would speak on these issues,” said the RJD leader.

About Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment on Rahul Gandhi having “no aukaat” left, Yadav reiterated that the BJP leaders should speak on ground-level issues like unemployment and corruption rather than making personal attacks.

He claimed that the general feedback received from people showed the RJD is making a “clean sweep” in phase one of the Assembly elections, which concluded on Wednesday.

“From the general feedback we received, we predict that we are making a clean sweep. People across the binaries of caste, class, and religion have voted on the issues of unemployment and corruption,” he stated. 

