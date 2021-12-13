He misbehaved, so I slapped him: AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan clarifies

Hyderabad: A day ago CCTV footage of AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan from Charminar constituency slapping his neighbour garnered attention. Responding to the same, the leader stated that he had valid reasons for the slap.

Speaking to the media, Khan remarked that as he was getting out of his car late in the night his neighbour, Gulam Ghouse Jeelani threw a water bottle which hit him. Khan further said that when he questioned Jeelani for his improper behaviour, the man responded rudely.

“He very haughtily asked me if the bottle hit me. As I was irritated by his rudeness, I slapped him. He then continued abusing me and said that he would deal with me once I lost my MLA post. Further angered, I slapped him again. But that was it.”

Khan remarked that there are a lot of people jealous of his success and have defamed him and his elder son in the past as well.

The neighbour’s version:

However, a day ago, the accuser, Gulam Ghouse Jeelani, had told the media an entirely different story. Referring to an earlier dispute with the MLA, Jeelani alleged that he was sitting near his house at the Charminar bus stand past midnight when MLA Khan came with his armed guards and hit him. “He told me I did not say ‘Salaam’. Why should I say ‘Salaam’ to him? I had not even seen him. He kept saying he had been an MLA for 25 years. He then threatened to rip me apart and his nephews said I will be shot.”