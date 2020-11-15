‘He’ won because election ‘rigged’, won’t concede: Trump

Washington, Nov 15 : US President Donald Trump, who had refused to concede the election despite an overwhelming defeat in both electoral college and the popular vote, on Sunday appeared for the first time to acknowledge his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s victory but reiterated his allegations of fraudulent voting.

Refusing to refer to Biden by name, he tweeted: “He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

Subsequently, he seemed to qualify his acknowledgment of Biden’s victory.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” he tweeted.

Both tweets were flagged by Twitter as “disputed”.

The Trump team has launched a slew of lawsuits disputing the results in several key states like Michigan and the all important Pennsylvania, but has been unsuccessful in many of them, while withdrawing their case in Arizona, which also went Democratic for the first time in decades.

According to the US media projections, Biden has won 306 of the 538 electoral college votes, and has a five million plus lead in the popular vote.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.