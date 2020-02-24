Head constable killed during clashes over CAA in Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: According to a senior officer, a Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

The head constable Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, PTI reported.

Tension escalated in northeast Delhi where at least two houses and a fire tender were torched in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas on Monday, a day after clashes broke out between those against and for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other.




