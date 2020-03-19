Health Minister pays surprise visit at Delhi airport

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a surprise late night inspection of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T-3) to take stock of the arrangements here and the preparedness in view of COVID-19 spread.

He reviewed the screening being done at Terminal-3 and instructed the authorities present. He also interacted with travellers and doctors.

Every person is being screened at all the international airports in the country. Earlier, only passengers coming from select countries were being monitored, but now with the implementation of the new rules, all the passengers coming in are being screened.

There has been a steady increase in coronavirus cases in India.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of passengers screened at the airports so far is 13,93,301.

Source: IANS

