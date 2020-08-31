Heartbreaking images of kids holding Black Panther funeral after Boseman’s demise

Los Angeles: After the sudden demise of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, known for his role the ‘Black Panther’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise on Friday, August 28, netizens shared pictures of kids holding the late actor’s funeral over social media.



A number of parents and family members shared pictures via social media of how their children were handling the grief over the death of the ‘Black Panther’ actor. In various social media posts that are surfacing online, the children were seen posing along with their Avenger merchandise in the ‘Wakanda forever’ pose while mourning the loss of the beloved actor.



Check them out here:

MY BABY BOY AND THE AVENGERS HOLDING A MEMORIAL FOR BLACK PANTHER❤💪🏾#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/nYAnER23Ig — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 29, 2020

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

My nephew gave @chadwickboseman a "Black Panther" funeral.😭😭💔💔 It's really sad to see kids mourn their idol!🥺 May he rest in peace!👼🏿 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/OZBIedwfQD — M D J.🌻 (@Myy_Drondria) August 30, 2020

My nephew wanted to give Black Panther a Funeral.😭 I’m not crying you are. pic.twitter.com/cdpPr2V6Yx — ROYL (@98Royalty) August 29, 2020

Thank you so much @BarackObama for this heartfelt eulogy. pic.twitter.com/YeTxbpVTT9 — Natasha Emilly N. (@NatashaEmilly1) August 29, 2020

The iconic Boseman died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side. He was 43. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family revealed in a statement.



Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the demise of MCU’s Wakanda’s king.



News of his passing sent shockwaves and broke millions of hearts across the world!