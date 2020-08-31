Heartbreaking images of kids holding Black Panther funeral after Boseman’s demise

Los Angeles: After the sudden demise of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, known for his role the ‘Black Panther’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise on Friday, August 28, netizens shared pictures of kids holding the late actor’s funeral over social media.
A number of parents and family members shared pictures via social media of how their children were handling the grief over the death of the ‘Black Panther’ actor. In various social media posts that are surfacing online, the children were seen posing along with their Avenger merchandise in the ‘Wakanda forever’ pose while mourning the loss of the beloved actor.
Check them out here:
The iconic Boseman died Friday at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side. He was 43. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family revealed in a statement.
Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars took to their respective social media accounts to mourn the demise of MCU’s Wakanda’s king.
News of his passing sent shockwaves and broke millions of hearts across the world!