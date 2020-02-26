Heather Knight scores maiden T20I century

A+ A-

Griffith: England women skipper Heather Knight smashed her maiden T20I century during the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup match against Thailand here on Wednesday.

The captain played an unbeaten knock of 108 runs to help her team post a massive target of 177 for Thailand.

With this century, she became the fourth English batter to hit a ton in the shortest format of the game.

Natalie Sciver too played crucial innings as she scored an unbeaten 59.

Both players had a partnership of 169 runs, the highest in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Thailand got off to a brilliant start as they sent back Amy Jones and Danielle Wyatt on a duck.

However, after Knight and Sciver took the field, they shifted the momentum of the innings. Thailand women are yet to start their innings.