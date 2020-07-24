Heavy rain predicted in Telangana for next two days

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad and several areas in Telangana for the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department predicts. The prediction is because of the low-pressure trough formed from Chhattisgarh to Southern Tamil Nadu via Telangana and Andhra.

The weather report states that a thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, is likely to occur in isolated places of Telangana.

Hyderabad will receive light or moderate rainfall, with a possibility of thundershowers in the next three days. On Thursday (July 23), heavy rains left the city’s roads inundated.