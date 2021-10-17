Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad reduces pollution in Hussain Sagar

By News Desk|   Updated: 17th October 2021 3:03 pm IST
Hussain Sagar is not polluted: TS Pollution Control Board
Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has revealed that the level of pollution in Hussain Sagar Lake has decreased due to heavy rainfall in Hyderabad.

TSPCB’s report also revealed that the level of pollution had increased in the last month due to Ganesh immersion.

An Environmental Scientist of TSPCB, J Sumati said that chemicals were noticed in the lake during the immersion of the idols. However, as a result of continuous heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the level of contamination decreased, he added.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had banned the immersion of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols into the lake in order to safeguard the lakes situated in and around Hyderabad from increased levels of pollution.

However, the state government had approached the Supreme Court to allow the immersion of the POP idols into the lake for this year. After due considerations, the apex court had given the permission.

