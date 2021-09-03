Heavy rainfall lashes several localities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday. The rains which began at around 7 p.m. lashed several localities in the city. Massive water-logging and traffic jams were seen in parts of the city.

The heavy rains prompted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) Director to urge people to stay indoors.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall to continue over the city for the next 1 hour. Citizens are advised to stay indoors. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC,” GHMC EV&DM said on its Twitter account.

As of 9 pm, the Telangana State Development Planning Society’s (TSDPS) weather stations recorded 68.8mm of rain in Balanagar, 66.8mm in Jubilee Hills, 64mm in Yousufguda, and 58.8 in Srinagar Colony. There were reports of heavy downpours in LB Nagar and surrounding areas well.

The GHMC commissioner directed the staff and officers working at the ground level to be alert.

The rain also triggered traffic snarls in some parts of the city like Paradise, Somajiguda, Aramghar, Gachibowli, Shaikpet among others.

IMD issues three-day rainfall warning for Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a three-day rainfall warning for Telangana from September 3 to September 5.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places for the next 2 days—September 3 and September 4.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places on Day 3—September 5.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

On September 3 and 4, moderate to heavy rain is expected over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem and Mancherial districts, light to moderate rain is expected over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Bhadradri, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Nirmal districts, very light to light rain is expected in all over the state.

In a separate bulletin, TSDPS said that Karakagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has recorded a maximum of 63.5 mm rainfall a day earlier on Thursday as against the state average of 6.2 mm. Moderate rainfall between 15.6 to 64.4 mm was received at few places over Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu. Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Suryapet districts.

Besides, light Rainfall between 2.5-15.5mm was received at many places over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts.

During the last 24 hours in GHMC, highest maximum temperature of 31.7 degree Celsius recorded at Begum Bazar (circle no 14, Goshamahal) and lowest Minimum temperature of 22.6 degree Celsius recorded at Jubileehills (circle no 18, Jubileehills).

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 21 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.