Heavy rainfall likely over north Andhra in next 24 hours

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) commissioner K. Kannababu on Monday said a low pressure is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and the coastline of north Andhra and Odisha in the next 24 hours.

“Due to its influence, extensive rainfall is expected in coastal AP on Tuesday. A few places are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday,” said Kannababu.

He said heavy winds will blow at 50 to 60 km per hour by the coast, even as the sea will be rough.

“Until Tuesday, fishermen should avoid going into the sea for fishing,” the commissioner noted.

According to the satellite image, heavy cloud cover has been forecast for north Andhra.

Earlier, the Met department said a low pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha – north Andhra Pradesh in the middle and upper tropospheric levels, tilting southwestwards with height,” said a Met official.

The circulation is up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Under the influence of this system, the Met department forecast that the low pressure area could form.

According to the weatherman, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over coastal AP, including the likelihood of heavy rainfall in parts of the same geography in the next two days.

“Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over north coastal AP and Yanam. Thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema,” she said.

The official said strong wind speeds up to 40 to 50 km per hour and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely over south and west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh – Odisha coast during August 16-18.

The Met official also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until after Wednesday.

Many places have witnessed continuous drizzle for more than three hours on Sunday evening in West Godavari district, especially Bhimavaram town and vicinity.

Though it drizzled slightly on Monday morning, there is no rain in these places but continues to be cloudy and pleasant.