Heavy rains cause flooding in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Heavy flooding was witnessed in the Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Earlier eight members of a family had been washed away in the floods, in the area, caused by heavy rains in recent days.

Abdul Wahab, Chandrayangutta Corporator sent out a message to the people of the area, urging them to stay safe by moving to the first floor of their own or other buildings in the neighborhood.

“People in Balapur, Baba Nagar and nearby areas should not stay at the ground floor of their houses, they have to shift to the nearby first floor in the same buildings or that of others in the neighborhood,” Wahab said in the message.

Source: ANI