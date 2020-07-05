Heavy rains continue to hit normal life in Patna

By Qayam Published: July 05, 2020, 1:56 pm IST

Patna: Heavy rains continued to throw normal life out of gear in Patna on Sunday as the city saw waterlogging in several parts.

People on the streets had a tough time as they waded through knee-deep water to buy essential items.

Those driving through narrow lanes flooded with water also faced difficulty as they had to pass through poorly constructed roads. Pumps have also been placed in some parts of the city to flush out the rainwater.

The IMD has predicted more rains in Patna in the coming days.

At least 20 people lost their lives due to lightning in five districts of Bihar on Saturday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced Rs 4 lakh for the kin of those killed.

Source: ANI
