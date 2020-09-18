Heavy rains flooded 11 villages by the streams from Manjeera river

Kamareddy: The incessant heavy rains in the city had swollen the river Manjera resulting which the two streams of the river flooded 11 villages in Bichkunda and Madnoor mandals of Kamareddy district on Thursday. The flood waters has damaged crops in about 1,000 acres.

The heavy rains in the upper riparian States resulted in heavy inflows into Koulasnala and Rajulla streams besides Manjeera. These streams join Manjeera at Kurla village in Bichkunda mandal, and following the floods, Kurla, Shetloor, Nekka, Sir Samundar, Pedda Dadgi, Rajulla, Hasgul, Hatgaon villages in Bichkunda mandal and Dothi and two other villages in Madnoor mandal were flooded.

Kamareddy additional collector P. Yadireddi, Banswada RDO Raja Goud, and local tahsildar inspected the submerged villages on Thursday, and interacted with the flood-affected people to know their problems.