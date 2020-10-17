Heavy rains in Telangana for five days, says IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has issued a weather warning on Saturday, saying that starting from Saturday itself, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are ‘very likely’ to strike across Telangana.

The weather warning by IMD which cautions of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rain will be till Monday.

The rain gods appeared to have taken a break after the heavy rains from last Sunday, culminating in record rains on Tuesday. From Wednesday, for the previous three days, rainfall has been minimal across the State, allowing the floodwaters to recede in most parts.