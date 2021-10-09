Heavy rains lash Hyderabad; to continue for 5 more days

Hyderabad: The city witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday evening with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rainfall for the next five days.

The IMD said that a trough has been formed from the north-central Arabian Sea to the west-central Bay of Bengal covering the Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh coastal line. It further continued that a low-pressure area is expected to be formed over the north Andaman region which will intensify further travelling towards the northwest direction and finally reach south Odisha and north coastal Andhra in the next four to five days.

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. The sudden thundershowers that hit the city also resulted in several places witnessing flash floods due to the high intensity of the rains.

The city’s mayor Vijayalaxami Gadwal also said that the rainfall is expected to continue over the city, urging the citizens to stay indoors unless needed.

“Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on the field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance,” the mayor wrote in a tweet.

"Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance."

According to Telangana state development society (TSDS) in the last few hours, Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall of 47.0mm followed by Kumuram Bheem 42.5mm, Nirmal 41.3mm, Vikharabad 25.5mm Nalgonda 23.8mm, Medchal-Malkajgiri 23.8mm, Suryapet 20.3mm, Mancharial 20.3, and Kamareddy 18.3.