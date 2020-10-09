Heavy rains pound Hyderabad, suburbs; cause traffic snarls

Hyderabad, Oct 9 : Heavy rains, accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning lashed Hyderabad and its suburbs on Friday evening, throwing normal life out of gear.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt in some areas as the roads turned into cesspools, following heavy downpour for over 2-3 hours.

Motorists had a harrowing time as overflowing drains inundated the streets, leading to traffic jams.

Till 8 p.m., Asifnagar recorded ‘very heavy’ rainfall of 15.10 cm, followed by Shaikpet (12.7 cm), Gandipet (12.5 cm) and Khairatabad (12.30 cm). This is the highest rainfall received in a single day during the current season.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, several other areas in the city and suburbs recorded 7 to 11 cm rainfall.

The sudden showers caught the peak-hour by surprise. Traffic had to be diverted at some points due to inundation.

Traffic was disrupted in busy areas like Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Somajguda, Begumpet, Nampally, Abids, Koti, Begum Bazar, MJ Market, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Raidurgam and Gachibowli.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed its emergency teams into service to clear the water logging.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appealed to people to avoid non-essential movement on roads as there are traffic congestions at few places. “Police officers and GHMC are working to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to you,” he wteeted.

The heavy rains also led to disruption in electricity supply in some areas. The electricity authorities cautioned people to stay away from electric poles and transformers.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Telangana till October 13. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places.

The IMD also issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

The weather department said the associated cyclonic circulation which extends to mid-tropospheric level is expected to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is expected to move west-north-westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the state during the next four days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.