Heavy rush for RT-PCR test at govt testing centers

Hyderabad: After creating awareness in people about the efficacy of RT-PCR test, the Govt is facing difficulty in coping with a heavy rush for testing.

In the wake of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, people are coming in large numbers to the Government testing centers. But every center is supplied with a limited number of test kits.

Around 500 people are lining up daily for RT-PCR test but the authorities are supplying a mere 100 or 200 kits to these centers.

The authorities admit that when the RT-PCR test is not carried out for those coming to the center, they roam around freely mixing with people and jeorpardizing their health.

Similarly, when such patients with Corona virus go back to their homes, they infect other healthy members of their family.

The medical experts, thus, advise the doctors to start treating such patients without waiting for their test result which may take two to three days.

It is said that due to the heavy rush for RT-PCR

test at the Government and private centers, there is an inordinate delay in releasing the test reports.

The medical expert deem such delay as extremely dangerous. When a COVID-19 patient is deprived of treatment till the submission of his test report, such a person could infect others easily.

The doctors have been advised to start treating patients with discernable Corona symptoms.

The Rapid Antigen test result comes within 30 minutes. However, the doctors do not give credence to this test. Some doctors deem CT scan as the best option to find out COVID-19 status.