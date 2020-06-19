Heavy shelling by Pak on LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

By Qayam Published: June 19, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
LOC and Border
Jammu: Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling on Friday to violate ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 10.45 a.m. today Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly.”

On Thursday, Pakistan violated bilateral ceasefire in the Naugam sector of the Kupwara district in Kashmir division and the Sunderbani sector of the Rajouri district in the Kashmir division.

Since the Sino-Indian tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Pakistan has made a daily practice of violating ceasefire on the LoC in J&K.

Hundreds of people residing in the border villages of J&K are living life on the edge as their lives and livelihood are threatened by shells raining from across the LoC.

Source: IANS
