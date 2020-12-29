Heavy snow in England causes road disruption

London, Dec 29 : Heavy snowfall in parts of England has led to traffic disruptions, prompting authorities to issue warnings against unnecessary travels.

On Monday, there were reports of heavy snowfall in areas such as Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire as well as in Birmingham and Stourbridge, and lighter dustings as far south as Devon, reports Xinhua news agency.

Overnight snow flurries brought travel chaos on Monday as the country was hit by an Arctic blast of freezing temperatures.

The BBC reported that cars were abandoned and roads shut in Stoke-on-Trent due to snow, while rail services are also disrupted.

Authorities in Staffordshire and Gloucestershire urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice for much of England and Wales and parts of Scotland remains in place until Tuesday.

The chilly temperatures follow several days of extreme weather over the Christmas period, which saw severe flooding in parts of southern England and Storm Bella arrived on Sunday with strong winds and heavy rain, tearing down trees and cutting power to homes.

Further into the week and towards the New Year, the Met Office said weather conditions will remain cold.

