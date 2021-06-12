Helping Humans Hyderabad: Youth mobilise support for COVID-19 victims

Hyderabad: “If not now, when? If not us, who?” thought a group of friends, before they acted upon their thought to help people in the city struggling with COVID-19.

Their simple, yet noble thought has now benefited people in thousands. From providing 1,930 beds at hospitals to giving 2,100 oxygen cylinders and distributing 360 essential COVID-19 medicines, ‘Helping Humans Hyderabad’ has not been less than a savior to many.

Initially started by Mohammed Abdul Yusuf, a law student from Hyderabad’s Symbiosis Law School, it was further backed by other friends Sami bin Halas, Qadeer Moinuddin, Mohammed Moin Uddin, Arshad Shareef, Syed Ziauddin, Mohammed Hafeez, Shaikh Abrar, Fatik Nubair, and Shaikh Maqbool towards aiding COVID-19 affected population.

The services of Helping Humans Hyderabad (HHH) even reached beyond Hyderabad too. “We were able to help people from different states such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Kerala, etc,” the founding members said. The organization was also able to airlift a patient from Patna to Hyderabad for special treatment.

HHH’s work was also ably supported by TRS MLC from Nizamabad, Kavita Kalvakuntla. “The support and assistance by such prominent leaders have made us believe that we are on the right path,” Yusuf told siasat.com

They also provided a total of 3,450 dinner meal boxes and 3,000 surgical masks across Tadbund, Charminar, Government Maternity Hospital, Afzal Gunj, MGBS, Osmania Hospital, Nampally railway station, Public Gardens, MNR cancer hospital, and Nilafor Hospital and NIMS.

HHH team distributing food packets to needy on streets. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

The group’s idea to come to the aid of at least four to five people a day, has grown multifold. They now receive approximately 300-400 calls per day for help.

Yusuf, however, said that they could no longer sustain the initiative from their own pockets owing to severe financial crunch. The group now is forced to raise funds for buying oxygen concentrators, distributing ration kits and food packs for the needy.

If interested, one can donate to Helping Humans Hyderabad by contacting them on 9182188109.