HELPING OTHERS IN ISLAM

Helping and supporting those in distress is a trait that is encouraged by Islam and a noble character that is an implication of sincere brotherhood and chivalry. The life and manners of the Prophet sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention ) present the finest example for every aspect of our life, especially in helping and supporting those in need or distress. The Prophet sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention ) was known for this noble characteristic, even before receiving the divine message. Allah says:

وَقَالَ إِنَّمَا اتَّخَذْتُم مِّن دُونِ اللَّهِ أَوْثَانًا مَّوَدَّةَ بَيْنِكُمْ فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا ثُمَّ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ يَكْفُرُ بَعْضُكُم بِبَعْضٍ وَيَلْعَنُ بَعْضُكُم بَعْضًا وَمَأْوَاكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن نَّاصِرِينَ

And he said, “Only you have taken besides Allah idols (out of) love among you in the life (of) the world. Then (on the) Day (of) the Resurrection you will deny one another and curse one another, and your abode (will be) the Fire and not for you any helpers.” (Surah Al-Ankabut 29:25 )

One of the central principles of Islam is helping others. While some perceive Islam as a faith that encourages violence rather than positive contributions to society, the Qur’an and especially the hadith highlight how helping another human being is a fundamental aspect of Islam. Muslims’ primary goal is to worship God, but this is done not only through rituals like prayer and fasting but also through the treatment of other people. Allah says:

وَآتِ ذَا الْقُرْبَىٰ حَقَّهُ وَالْمِسْكِينَ وَابْنَ السَّبِيلِ وَلَا تُبَذِّرْ تَبْذِيرًا

“And give the relatives his right, and the needy, and the wayfarer, and (do) not spend wastefully.” (Surah Al-Isra` 17:26)

It is clear from this that helping others is connected to a believer’s worship of God. In other words, the hadith connects responsibility to people to other acts of worship like reading Qur’an with other Muslims and seeking knowledge. Moreover, there is a clear reward for a person who aids another, both in this world and in the next. Allah says:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَعِينُوا بِالصَّبْرِ وَالصَّلَاةِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الصَّابِرِينَ

“O you who believe[d]! Seek help through patience and prayer. Indeed, Allah (is) with the patient ones.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:153)

When you make dua for someone in private, Allah sends an angel to you who replies “Ameen and same to you”. If you help someone, Allah helps you. Supplicating for someone is a beautiful way to aide your fellow believer. Allah says:

خُذِ الْعَفْوَ وَأْمُرْ بِالْعُرْفِ وَأَعْرِضْ عَنِ الْجَاهِلِينَ

“Show forgiveness, enjoin what is good, and turn away from the ignorant.” (Surah Al-A`raf 7:199)

This is important for Muslims, as I mentioned in an earlier post because they believe that each person will face God on the Day of Judgment and be asked about all their deeds. It is clear from the above hadith that helping others is not optional but a religious duty. One of the ways to help someone and protect yourself from calamity is through the noble act of giving to charity, using zakat or sadaqah. Allah says:

وَلَا تَجْعَلْ يَدَكَ مَغْلُولَةً إِلَىٰ عُنُقِكَ وَلَا تَبْسُطْهَا كُلَّ الْبَسْطِ فَتَقْعُدَ مَلُومًا مَّحْسُورًا

“Do not keep your hand fastened to your neck nor outspread it, altogether widespread, for you will be left sitting rebuked, destitute.” (Surah Al-Isra` 17:29)

It is important to remember that in our daily lives, we will encounter many people and we are not always aware of what storm they may be going through, The simple act of being kind can sometimes be life-changing to someone. One of the ways this can be done is through exchanging positive conversation or even simply smiling at someone. A random act of kindness that can make a huge difference to someone’s life. Allah says:

وَإِذْ يَمْكُرُ بِكَ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا لِيُثْبِتُوكَ أَوْ يَقْتُلُوكَ أَوْ يُخْرِجُوكَ وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ

“And when plotted against you those who disbelieved that they restrain you or kill you or drive you out. And they were planning and Allah (too) was planning. And Allah is (the) Best (of) the Planners.” (Surah Al-Anfal 8:30)

We must seek forgiveness as a means of purification and a greater chance of our deeds being accepted. We must remember that we must help ourselves first whilst helping others. When we repent, we are cleansed. Repentance acts like a polish for the heart, the same way we polish our cars, we know when we do this, we make it shinier than when it is was left untouched.

It is one of the principles of our faith to help our fellow human beings. We have compiled a list of acts that you can do to help others. Some are obvious and others are often overlooked, but of great importance too. It is important to remember that in our daily lives, we will encounter many people and we are not always aware of what storm they may be going through, The simple act of being kind can sometimes be life-changing to someone. One of the ways this can be done is through exchanging positive conversation or even simply smiling at someone. Allah says:

لَن تَنَالُوا الْبِرَّ حَتَّىٰ تُنفِقُوا مِمَّا تُحِبُّونَ وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِن شَيْءٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ بِهِ عَلِيمٌ

“You shall not attain righteousness until you spend out of what you love (in the way of Allah). Allah knows whatever you spend.” (Surah Al-Imran 3:92)

Those needy ones who are wholly wrapped up in the cause of Allah, and who are hindered from moving about the earth in search of their livelihood especially deserve help. Helping each other is a way to overcome the grief that we may experience, and it can empower us in our worship to Allah. Allah says:

وَأَقِيمُوا الصَّلَاةَ وَآتُوا الزَّكَاةَ وَارْكَعُوا مَعَ الرَّاكِعِينَ

“Establish Prayer and dispense the Purifying Alms (Zakat) and bow in worship with those who bow.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:43)

Islam is a complex and complete religion that arranges every single thing in this world. There are many benefits, pleasures, and rewards of learning Islam. Many people take an interest to learn it because of this. However, they need to be guided by someone so they don’t lose direction. This is our duty as Muslims to help someone learn about Islam. Islam is open to anyone who wants to learn it deeper or wants to become a Muslim. Allah says:

إِذْ تَسْتَغِيثُونَ رَبَّكُمْ فَاسْتَجَابَ لَكُمْ أَنِّي مُمِدُّكُم بِأَلْفٍ مِّنَ الْمَلَائِكَةِ مُرْدِفِينَ

“When you were seeking help (of) your Lord and He answered [to] you, “Indeed, I am going to reinforce you with a thousand of the Angels one after another.” (Surah Al-Anfal 8:9)

Helping those in need and supporting those in distress is a way of thanking and praising Allah The Almighty for His blessings, and this causes the blessings of Allah The Almighty to continue and increase, as the more blessings a person is granted, the more people need his help. Therefore, if a person praises Allah The Almighty for His blessings, they will last and, vice versa. Allah says:

فَوَجَدَا فِيهَا جِدَارًا يُرِيدُ أَن يَنقَضَّ فَأَقَامَهُ قَالَ لَوْ شِئْتَ لَتَّخَذْتَ عَلَيْهِ أَجْرًا

“Then they found in it a wall which was on the point of falling, so he put it into the right state.” (Surah Al-Kahf 18,77)

We seek refuge with Allah The Almighty against the cessation of His blessings, and may His blessings and peace be upon His Messenger sallallaahu `alayhi wa Sallam ( may Allah exalt his mention ) his family, his Companions and those who follow him. May Allah allow us all to be forthcoming in helping others and being leaders in kindness, compassion and empathy, Aameen.