Hemant Soren, wife’s samples taken for corona test

Ranchi: Amid the rising number of corona-infected persons in Jharkhand, state chief minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Sorens samples were collected for coronavirus testing on Saturday. The chief minister is already in home quarantine.

An official of the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the samples of police officials and personnel working in the CMO, including the CM’s security adviser Abhishek Prasad and senior emergency secretary Sunil Srivastava, have also been collected for examination.

In a statement on Saturday, Soren said that more people should be tested for coronavirus, especially those who showed symptoms of the infection. This will help in their treatment and control the spread of infection.

The CM recently came in contact with Water and Sanitation minister Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato. The CM has quarantined himself as a precaution after the two party colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

