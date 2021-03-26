Here are some celebrity inspired looks to make your summer breezy

Soaring temperatures in summers are awful. But it is the also the time to bring in the fun colours, and make your summers interesting. Who doesn’t like a good summer fashion?

This is also the best season to flaunt your fashion skills and ace the days with super cool outfits. To help you have a fashionable and breezy summer, we hunted some of our favourite celebs’ fashion diaries to give you the style inspo you need!

Here are some summer outfit ideas inspired by celebs:

Janhvi Kapoor

You can never go wrong with the classics! Especially if its a pair of Denims and a plain white T-shirt you definitely are a winner. Janhvi Kapoor’s classic white tee, blue denims look is not only super easy and doable for everyone but also really comfortable for a summer look. Its classic, chic, simple and comfortable. For this back to basics look all you need is a pair of denims and white t-shirt. You can make the look more playful by adding some quirky accessories and playing around with your make-up.

photo courtesy- Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Like mentioned earlier, you can never go wrong with the classics! A very back to basics look, all you need is a pair of well-fitted denim shorts and a fun, quirky t-shirt to go with it. You can experiment with some cool, funky hairstyle or add a tint of colour with a good pair of sneakers.

photo courtesy- Instagram/ Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif

Nothing screams ‘Summer’ better than a cute little dress especially if it is in yellow colour. This look is not just stylish and chic but very comfortable. And nothing is important than comfort right? specially in summers. Its a very effortless look with a dewy make-up and just blow-dried hair. You can however try on different footwear to go with the dress as per your mood. If you are in mood for all comfy then stick to basic white sneakers or if you are in a mood for a little glam then put on those heels and twirl around!

photo courtesy- Instagram/ Katrina Kaif

Ananya Panday

Its Summer and how do we not hit the beach? Duhh! But we will not compromise on fashion even on the beach. Many of us may not be comfortable or used to wearing a bikini yet, but here’s a great alternative. You can opt for a cute crop top and a flowy skirt of your choice with pretty floral designs. Floral just makes everything better doesn’t it? You can make it more interesting with a pair of hat or shades.

photo courtesy- Instagram/ Ananya Panday

Samantha Akkineni

The most go-to and the most comfortable outfit to go for in summers is definitely a long simple dress. Whether you are out for work, or a Sunday brunch you put on one dress and you are done. It’s easily accessible, comfortable and looks pretty! You can always pair it with a cute belt or a fun pair of earrings. The best part is dresses are very summer friendly and you could literally live in them!

photo courtesy- Instagram/ Samantha Akkineni

Aditi Rao Hydari

A pair of Kurti and a good pair of leggings or Pallazo is the solution to all your fashion problems. A good kurti is absolutely the safest and a very comfortable option to go for in summers. You can always pick a plain kurti and either pair it with interesting pants or colourful dupattas with a pair of jhumkas. Or pick a long kurti with beautiful designs and you could even wear it like a dress.

photo courtesy- Instagram

Anushka Sharma

From kids to adults, Dungree is such an universal outfit that will let you jump, kick, run and have all the fun! You can always try different colours of dungrees and with fun t-shirts to wear inside. Its comfortable, edgy at the same time playful. You can sport any look with cool pair of shoes. You can either go with a man bun or maybe just leave your hair open.

photo courtesy – Instagram/ Anushka Sharma

So, those were some style inspirations to make this summer more cool and chic! Go on and experiment with your style we know you will slay it !