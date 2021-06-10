Here are top 8 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Mumbai: Reality show fans and audience have been waiting for their daily dose of entertainment from the television ever since Bigg Boss season 14 concluded on February 21 this year. Now, viewers will not have to wait for long as another popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is already in the works.

The Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show has been creating a lot of buzz ever since all the contestants flew to Cape Town for the shooting.

Several Indian celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh are taking part in this season and we cannot wait to see the episodes of the show.

Eliminated and top 8 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

According to latest updates, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have conducted mass elimination round removing five contestants from show. Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen’s journey will reportedly end, while Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh will move ahead in the show.

However, we will have to wait till the episode to air to witness the elimination rounds.

Meanwhile, many pictures and videos from Cape Town are going crazy viral on social media. Everyone seems to have bonded really well during their Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey and have become a squad in itself.