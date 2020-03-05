Here is how fraudsters are trying to cheat OLX users

A+ A-

Hyderabad: It’s not every day that you agree to buy or sell a product for a certain amount on OLX and end up losing thousands, and perhaps even lakhs of rupees more for it.

A man from Mumbai allegedly scamming money out of people by committing QR code fraud. The fraudster has sent the QR code via WhatsApp contact and asks you to send Rs. 10 but actually you lose thousands.

Over 200 cases of QR Code fraud have already been reported in the city. Still, the cybercrime fraudster kept on looting innocent people.

There are several gang members allegedly cheating sellers on OLX, Quickr and other e-commerce sites. Posing as buyers of the products on sale, the conmen generally contact people selling furniture, vehicles, and electronics.

The sellers allegedly agree to buy the product after a short phone chat or phone call with the seller. Once the seller is convinced, he would send the seller a QR code of any UPI apps and ask them to scan it, stating it would facilitate the bank account transfer.

Recently a month ago, a conman allegedly contacted Summit Shah, a software engineer and a resident of Mumbai who wanted to sell his sofa set on OLX and tried to cheat him of Rs. 10,000. Summit taking it to Facebook after which the incident came to light and gone viral on social media.

Wtf is happening in this country! So this morning I listed my sofa set to sell on Olx and immediately I started receiving plenty of calls.I was so impressed with the response I was getting but 100% of them were scammers!Here is what happened:1. I listed sofa for sell for 10K2. Buyer said he will pay me 25K – I said okay, go ahead! (How the fuck on the earth you can control the greed! bleh!)Here is the video of what happened next! PS: Use headphones if you are around your family ?OLX India how are you going to handle this kind of situations?Netflix I think your recent series Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega will help a lot of such scammers to arise out of nowhere instead of normal people getting aware of scams!And instead of reacting with laughing smiley to this post, it would be amazing if you can share this thing with your family members and alert them about such scams! Gepostet von Suumit Shah am Donnerstag, 6. Februar 2020

