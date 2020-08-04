Here is Anushka’s reply on being asked about having a baby

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 4th August 2020 8:30 pm IST
virat kohli anushka sharma
File Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, have often been asked about their plans to start a family. They even got trolled, after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced in May that they are expecting their first child.

On Tuesday, when a user raised the subject during an interactive session on Instagram, the actress gave a befitting response.

“People around you keep asking you for kid?” the user asked.

To this Anushka said: “No. No one at all. Only social media pe.”

Another user asked in what way would she take the “help” from her cricketer husband Virat.

“Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs),” Anushka answered.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close